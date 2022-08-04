Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey couldn’t wait to get back to work after his team came up short against the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

While Maxey was down about the loss, the defeat motivated the young guard to be even better for next season. After falling short to the Heat, Maxey cited the acronym “NGE,” which stands for “Not Good Enough.” He mentioned those three words would stick with him throughout the offseason.

Over the last couple of months, Maxey’s been all around working on his craft. Just last week, he was in Los Angeles with several of his Sixers teammates, including James Harden, Joel Embiid, P.J. Tucker, Paul Reed, Jaden Springer, and more.

Now, Maxey’s back around his NBA hometown. On Wednesday, the Sixers’ social media team put together a quick video of Maxey arriving at the team’s practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, in the early morning.

Ever since he entered the 2020 NBA Draft, Maxey has established a reputation as being one of the hardest workers in the league. As the young standout is typically one of the first players in the gym getting workouts in, Maxey has proven that additional reps on off days and the offseason will pay off on game nights.

To no surprise, Maxey is keeping up with his workout regimen as he looks to be even better in year three after a stellar sophomore season in 2021-2022.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.