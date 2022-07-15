Tyrese Maxey Works Out With Lakers Star LeBron James

When the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2021-2022 season ended with a Game 6 loss in the second round of the playoffs, young Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey stated an acronym that would live in his mind for the upcoming months.

“Somebody used a phrase earlier in the year when I was having a conversation,” said Maxey back in May. “He used the acronym of N.G.E, which is not good enough. I just wasn’t good enough. I’ll take that on the chin and use that as motivation the entire summer.”

Since joining the Sixers as a first-round pick in 2020, Maxey has established himself as one of the hardest workers on the team. Heading into his third NBA offseason, his teammates and coaches weren’t surprised by the young guard’s willingness to return to work immediately.

Throughout the offseason, Maxey’s participated in solo workouts with his personal trainer Chris Johnson. Recently, he was also spotted working out with his assistant coach Sam Cassell and his superstar teammate, James Harden.

Maxey’s workout partner this week was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Seeing Maxey get to work with James shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Not only does Maxey share the same agent as LeBron, but the Lakers superstar has shown his support for the young Sixers guard on several occasions from the night he got drafted up until the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

As Maxey grows his game, he continues to earn respect from his peers. It seems LeBron James remains impressed with the Most Improved Player candidate as he gets to work with the young standout.

