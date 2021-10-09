Sixers 'Unmoved' by Brogdon, LeVert in Ben Simmons Trade Talks

The Sixers have talked shop with several teams since their starting point guard Ben Simmons requested a trade back in the summertime. Early on, the Indiana Pacers were reportedly in the mix as they were willing to ship out Malcolm Brogdon as a headliner in a package for Simmons. As expected, the Sixers declined.

Although it seemed Indiana fell off from Simmons-related trade talks for the last couple of months, they are entering the Simmons sweepstakes once again. As Simmons remains disgruntled and unwilling to make things work out in Philadelphia, the Pacers are seemingly ready to pounce.

But it sure sounds like 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is far from interested in what Indiana has to offer. According to Marc Stein, Brogdon remains an option. So does 27-year-old guard Caris LeVert. While both players are undoubtedly talented and bring value to the table for the Sixers, they don't move the needle for Morey at this time.

"Philadelphia has been unmoved by the Pacers' ability to offer Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert as the headliners of a trade package," Stein wrote in one of his latest pieces. "No matter how unrealistic it sounds, Portland's Damian Lillard remains the type of starry target Morey seeks."

Damian Lillard was a key target for Daryl Morey all offseason long. As it seemed the Portland Trail Blazers guard was ready to request a trade at any moment before heading over to Tokyo for the Olympics, Lillard never followed through. At this point, he's made it apparent that Portland will get another shot from him, leaving the Sixers without a chance to land the superstar guard.

Since Daryl Morey doesn't want to settle for anything less than what he believes Simmons is worth, the 76ers will keep the absent guard on the roster for the time being. And while Indiana's offer is intriguing for outsiders looking in, the Sixers don't seem nearly as interested in a Brogdon, LeVert-led package as everybody else.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.