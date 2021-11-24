Sixers Upgrade Green's Injury Status Ahead of Warriors Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face the Golden State Warriors for the first time this season on Wednesday night. The matchup will mark the sixth and final game of the Sixers' current road trip, which started in Indiana a couple of weeks ago.

Throughout the entire trip, there's been a very common theme for the Sixers; they've been shorthanded against every team they've played against. While the Sixers have been technically shorthanded all year long as Ben Simmons remains off the court, the team has been dealing with numerous physical and COVID-related setbacks to other players lately as well.

76ers veteran forward Danny Green has, unfortunately, fallen into the trend recently, and it isn't his first time this year. After appearing in the first seven games of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Green suffered a hamstring injury in the November 1 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

After leaving the game early and remaining off the court for the rest of the matchup, Green was diagnosed with hamstring tightness. The veteran sharpshooter went on to miss three-straight matchups. Eventually, he returned for the Sixers' home matchup against the New York Knicks the following week.

But Green's return only lasted about four games. During Philly's first game of the long road trip, Green once again left the matchup in the third quarter. Following the Sixers' loss to the Pacers, head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Green tweaked his hamstring once again. At that point, Rivers was unsure of Green's status for the rest of the trip.

In the matchups against Utah, Denver, Portland and Sacramento, Green remained on the bench. Finally, as the Sixers enter Game No. 6 of the road trip in Golden State, Green has seen his injury status upgraded.

While he's not guaranteed to play on Wednesday, getting upgraded from out to questionable on the injury report is a promising sign for Green and the Sixers. Even if the veteran forward isn't able to play on Wednesday, he'll get two days off between the Golden State matchup and the Minnesota Timberwolves game, which is scheduled for Saturday night at home. At that point, there's a good chance he'll be back in the lineup with some other Sixers, who haven't seen the court recently.

