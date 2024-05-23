Sixers Veteran Joins Drake, Raptors GM at WNBA Expansion Event
This week, the WNBA officially announced its latest expansion team, making the arrival of a Toronto-based franchise official.
On Thursday, many prominent figures in Toronto gathered for the official announcement, and Philadelphia 76ers veteran Kyle Lowry was in the building.
Spotted talking to Toronto-born Hip-Hop artist Drake and Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri, Lowry was showing support to the market where he became an All-Star guard.
While Lowry had two stops prior to his time with the Raptors, the Philly-born guard’s greatest achievements came from when he played up North.
In nine seasons with the Raptors, Lowry appeared in over 600 regular season games. He averaged 18 points and seven assists during that time.
In the postseason, Lowry played 84 games for the Raptors. During the 2019 playoffs, Lowry helped lead the Raptors to the NBA Finals. The Raptors won their first title in franchise history that year.
Canada looks forward to getting another professional hoops team in the near future. After Thursday’s ceremony, it’s become clear that the Toronto-based WNBA franchise will make its debut in 2026. They become the newest team to join the league, after the announcement of the Golden State Valkyries.
As for Lowry, he’ll celebrate the addition of the WNBA’s expansion before putting the focus back on his next step. Coming off of a season where he spent time as a member of three organizations, including a playing stint with the Sixers, Lowry is set to become a free agent.
Before parting ways with the Sixers for the summer, following the first-round loss against the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Lowry didn’t rule out the potential of returning to his hometown to play with the 76ers for a full season. Of course, the two parties would have to revisit that idea later this summer when free agency opens up.
For the time being, anything is on the table for the former Raptor.