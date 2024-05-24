Sixers Veteran Sounds Off on Social Media About Rockets Tenure
On Tuesday night, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward KJ Martin took to social media to send a message to fans of the Houston Rockets.
As the former Rocket stumbled across some conversation about his time with the team, Martin wanted to clear the air.
“I’m tired of seeing ya'll say that my dad forced me out of playing in Houston,” Martin wrote on X. “He had nothing to do with it. He has his own opinion to say what he wants like everyone else does. It was strictly NBA business on why I got traded. Nothing more, nothing less!”
Being in the NBA since 2020, Martin has had runs with three teams at this point. When he declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Martin was selected 52nd overall by the Sacramento Kings, who traded his rights to the Rockets.
For three seasons, Martin competed with the Rockets, earning immediate playing time and having a steady role throughout his tenure there. Last summer, Martin received a change of scenery for the first time since entering the NBA. Looking back, Martin makes it clear the trade wasn’t a matter of him forcing his way out because he disliked Houston and the Rockets’ organization.
“I loved playing in Houston and wish I could’ve stayed,” the veteran added. “Things happen in the NBA, and you have to move on to different situations with other teams and figure it out.”
Martin looked forward to getting a fresh start with the LA Clippers after getting traded for two second-round picks last summer. He ended up with just two appearances on the Clippers.
After averaging 16 minutes on the court with the Clippers, Martin was traded to the Sixers in the blockbuster deal that netted the Clippers James Harden. Although Martin was a popular name on the Sixers’ trade block at the deadline back in February, he stuck with the Sixers through the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
For the first time in his career, Martin is set to hit the free agency market this summer. It’s unclear if the Sixers will prioritize retaining the 23-year-old forward or not. Either way, Martin’s experience should help him find a group of suitors in free agency.
Throughout his three seasons in Houston, Martin averaged 11 points while draining 55 percent of his shots from the field. During his final season with the Rockets, when his playing time increased, Martin produced a career-high 13 points per game while collecting six rebounds per outing.
His time with the Sixers didn’t feature a steady role. Although he appeared in 58 games, Martin averaged just 12 minutes of playing time, marking the lowest of his career. When the Sixers battled in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Martin was not a part of the team’s rotation.
This summer, Martin will search for an opportunity to re-gain a steady role on a team. Soon, we’ll find out if that will be with the Sixers or another team.