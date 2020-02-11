Sixers vs. Clippers Preview: Kawhi Leonard Makes a Return to Philly

There's one more game left for the Philadelphia 76ers before they get a much-needed break for the All-Star festivities coming up. On Tuesday night, we'll see if the Sixers can either end their tough February stretch on a high note before their extended time off -- of if they are going to take only their third loss at home.

For Tuesday's matchup, the Sixers welcome a few familiar friends as the Los Angeles Clippers step into town. For starters, they have two former Sixers coming in for a return in the longtime veteran, Lou Williams, along with the former first-rounder, Landry Shamet.

Those two are likely to receive love from the Philly crowd. The other familiar face, on the other hand, maybe not so much. For the first time since the Sixers' last playoff series against the Raptors, Kawhi Leonard is set to face Philly.

While Leonard didn't upset the South Philly crowd with his words or disrespectful actions, his Game Seven dagger to Sixers' fans hearts may forever live in them. While he's no longer a part of the Toronto Raptors organization, the Sixers could very well be out for revenge on Tuesday evening as they need a victory to boost their confidence anyway.

GAME INFORMATION:

Game Time: Tuesday, February 11th, 2020, 7:00 pm EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: NBCSP, NBA League Pass

Odds: The 76ers are underdogs at +1, via The Action Network

As of late, the Sixers have finally gotten back to winning. After dropping four-straight games on the road over the last week, the Sixers picked up a set of back to back wins over Memphis and Chicago. While those wins were solid, they were against non-playoff opponents. Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, the Sixers are set to face a tough Clippers squad, who are sitting third in the tough Western Conference at 37-16.

The Sixers' home record is a dominant one, though, no matter who the opponent is. With 24 wins and only two losses, it's become clear the Wells Fargo Center is challenging for any of opponent to squeeze out a win. And with Philly having the opportunity to utilize both of their new weapons in Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III on Tuesday, they could put up a good fight with Los Angeles, finishing out strong before the break.