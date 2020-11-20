Sixers Waive Two-Way Guard Marial Shayok

The Philadelphia 76ers are waiving two-way guard Marial Shayok on Friday, a source confirms to Sports Illustrated.

Shayok, a 25-year-old sharpshooter, became a second-round pick for the Sixers last season after spending four years in the NCAA. He played for the Virginia Cavaliers for his first three college seasons, then wrapped up his Senior season with Iowa State.

After entering the draft, Shayok became the 54th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Although he had a standout preseason with the Sixers, Shayok spent most of his first season down in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats.

On a two-way contract, Shayok appeared in four games for the 76ers throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season. In an average of seven minutes on the floor, Shayok averaged 2.8 points-per-game, knocking down 33-percent of his threes.

Despite getting minimal action in the NBA, Shayok's G League experience was an entirely different story. He started in 33 of 36 games with the Coats. The rookie guard averaged 22.4 points-per-game, 3.7 assists, and made 36-percent of his threes.

Whether the Sixers will attempt to bring Shayok back or not is unclear -- but the young guard shouldn't have any issues finding himself a new home as his G League performance in year one was quite spectacular as he placed third in points-per-game as a rookie.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_