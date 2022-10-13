The Philadelphia 76ers are moving on from their young veteran sharpshooter. On Thursday morning, a source confirmed that the Sixers are waiving Isaiah Joe following the preseason finale on Wednesday night.

Parting ways with Joe comes as a bit of a surprise. Considering it was widely believed the Sixers would choose between the young veteran center Charles Bassey and Joe to fill up the team’s final roster spot, many believed that Joe would be the one to stick around.

That’s not the case. Joe’s departure won’t keep Bassey around, though, either. Just moments before Joe was reportedly waived, Bassey was in the same boat as the Sixers are looking to move on from both of their recent second-round picks.

Joe joined the 76ers through the 2020 NBA Draft. After the team selected Kentucky product Tyrese Maxey in the first round with the 21st overall pick, Joe was the next selection at pick 49. The young guard wrapped up a two-year stint out of Arkansas at the time.

With the Razorbacks, Joe started in 59 of 60 games. He averaged 15 points while shooting 38 percent from deep throughout his freshman and sophomore seasons. The Sixers were linked to Joe far before the draft, so he was expected to land in Philly.

Unfortunately, his stint with the Sixers will stop before he reaches year three. Over the last two seasons, Joe appeared in 96 games with the 76ers. He averaged three points and shot 35 percent from three in an average of ten minutes on the floor.

Joe also spent time with the Sixers’ developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, down in the G League. Considering the guard position got crowded after the Sixers’ offseason moves this past summer, the 76ers had a difficult time issuing Joe playing time in the preseason. He appeared in just two of the four games.

Now, Joe is set to hit the free agency market, where he’ll search for his next opportunity.

