All76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers Will Head Out West Without Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

Justin Grasso

CAMDEN, NJ -- The injury bug has been biting at the Philadelphia 76ers all season, but recently it got them good in the worst way possible. Not only is their All-Star starting center Joel Embiid injured once again, but so is their second All-Star, Ben Simmons.

Upon returning from the NBA All-Star break, the healthy Sixers returned to practice two weeks ago, getting ready to kick off the final third of the 2020 schedule. During the session, Simmons went up for a rebound and felt discomfort in his lower back.

After reporting it and missing a game with tightness, Simmons returned to the court last Saturday to compete against the Milwaukee Bucks. His return lasted roughly four minutes before he waved for the medical staff to follow him to the locker room. Since then, Simmons hasn't returned to the court and will seek treatment for a nerve impingement, which he will get re-evaluated in two weeks.

Joel Embiid, on the other hand, suffered his injury this past Wednesday as he collided with Cavaliers center Ante Zizic. As he showed he was in clear pain, the Sixers intentionally fouled to get him out of the game and ended up ruling him out for the remainder of the matchup.

As it turns out, Embiid has a sprained shoulder. While it was reported he suffered no structural damage, the big man is out for at least a week. The timing is unfortunate considering the Sixers are headed to the West Coast on Saturday afternoon for a four-game road trip beginning in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Before catching the flight, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown made it clear that Simmons will not be on the West Coast trip. Instead, he will remain in Philly as he continues to get treatment on his back. As far as Embiid goes, the Sixers plan to be without the center for the first two games against the Clippers and the Lakers.

While he won't travel to California with the team initially, the Sixers refuse to rule Embiid out for the final two games of the stretch. With his re-evaluation scheduled for Thursday, the earliest Embiid could return is on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers' Brett Brown Expressed Appreciation for Reserve Center Kyle O'Quinn

Sixers center Kyle O'Quinn hasn't picked up consistent playing time this season, but his head coach Brett Brown appreciates the veteran's willingness to stay ready.

Justin Grasso

Heat's Jimmy Butler Denies Any Issues With Sixers' Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler recently made it clear he has no issue with his former Sixers teammates Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Feel a Sense of Relief After Receiving Joel Embiid's Injury Update

Sixers head coach Brett Brown feels relieved after hearing positive news back regarding Joel Embiid's injury update.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown's Ready to Name Shake Milton the Starting PG With Ben Simmons Out

After teasing a potential point guard by committee situation, Sixers head coach Brett Brown seems ready to hand the job over to Shake Milton until Ben Simmons returns.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Takes Over as Shorthanded Sixers Defeat the Knicks

They might've been without two All-Stars, but the Sixers managed to take down the Knicks thanks to a strong effort from Tobias Harris.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Brett Brown Doesn't Want to Overuse Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III

Sixers head coach Brett Brown recently explained he doesn't want to overuse their new guys, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Sixers Receive Positive News Regarding Joel Embiid's Injury

The Sixers have received results back from Joel Embiid's tests and the news they got back is promising.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rule Joel Embiid Out vs. Knicks on Thursday

The Sixers have ruled out Joel Embiid on Thursday for the matchup against the Knicks.

Justin Grasso

Sixers vs. Knicks: Can Philly Snag a Win Before a Brutal West Coast Trip?

The Sixers are set to wrap up a back to back against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Fail to Survive Without Joel Embiid on Wednesday vs. Cavaliers

The Sixers took another road loss on Wednesday as they fell short to the Cavaliers after losing Joel Embiid for the night.

Justin Grasso