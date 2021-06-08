Sixers Will Pay for Morey's Steph Curry 'Tampering' Tweet

Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey tends to spend a lot of time on Twitter. Unlike a former Sixers President, though, Morey uses the platform as himself and isn't shy about voicing his opinion.

Morey's Twitter activity caught him some heat when he was running the Houston Rockets' front office last season. And he found himself in some trouble with the NBA now on multiple occasions this season because of his tweets.

Earlier in the season, Morey's Twitter account automatically tweeted about James Harden breaking Houston's franchise assist record in December of 2019. Typically, a tweet like that wouldn't matter, but the circumstances were different at the time.

Harden, who was a disgruntled star that was seeking a trade from the Rockets, was gaining interest from Morey and the Sixers at the time. As the Sixers were among a handful of teams looking to acquire Harden, the automated tweet was flagged as tampering by the NBA.

Therefore, Daryl Morey was fined $50,000. Morey would stay out of trouble for the next few months as he remained active on Twitter, but the streak was broken last week. As Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry posted about his brother, Seth, on Instagram, praising him for his work in the playoffs, Morey fired off a simple yet straightforward tweet by saying, "join em'."

Shortly after, Morey made it clear he was just joking, but at that point, it was too late. It wasn't hard for the NBA to catch Morey's tweet since he never deleted it. Either way, the Sixers' President likely knew a bill was on its way.

As expected, Morey and the Sixers have been fined by the NBA. In a statement released by the NBA on Monday, the league notified the public that Morey had been fined $75,000 for the "joke". Also, the Sixers will have to pay a separate fine of $75,000 as well.

Will Morey learn his lesson this time around? Only time will tell.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.