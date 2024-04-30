Skip Bayless Jabs at Sixers Following Game 4 Loss vs. Knicks
Coming off an impressive win in Game 3, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves with an opportunity to tie their first-round series on Sunday afternoon. Game 4 once again went down to the wire, and Joel Embiid and company now find themselves on the brink of elimination.
Led by an impressive showing from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks were able to secure a 97-92 victory and take a 3-1 lead in the series. The Sixers had an opportunity to land a second straight win, but their fourth quarter struggles were too much to overcome.
Countless people have chimed in on the Sixers dropping Game 4 on their home floor. Among those to do so was Skip Bayless. The longtime analyst took to X/Twitter to react to this “sorry” loss from Philly.
Bayless took a dig at Embiid, who has been doing everything he can to lead the charge for the Sixers. Despite dealing with an injured knee and a case of Bell’s palsy, the reigning MVP has consistently put up big numbers. In Game 4, Embiid finished with a stat line of 27 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks.
The Sixers’ issues stem far deeper than Embiid. In reality, their problem is the minutes he is off the floor. In his 44 minutes of action, he finished with a plus-minus of +1. Paul Reed, Embiid’s backup, was a -6 in the four minutes he was in action.
Moving forward, the Sixers will be battling to keep their season alive. They now have to travel to New York for Game 5 and attempt to steal a game on the road. These teams are slated to face off again Tuesday night, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 pm Eastern Time.