All 76ers

Skip Bayless Jabs at Sixers Following Game 4 Loss vs. Knicks

Skip Bayless took a shot at the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of Game 5 against the Knicks.

Justin Grasso

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) rebounds
Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) rebounds / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Coming off an impressive win in Game 3, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves with an opportunity to tie their first-round series on Sunday afternoon. Game 4 once again went down to the wire, and Joel Embiid and company now find themselves on the brink of elimination.

Led by an impressive showing from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks were able to secure a 97-92 victory and take a 3-1 lead in the series. The Sixers had an opportunity to land a second straight win, but their fourth quarter struggles were too much to overcome.

Countless people have chimed in on the Sixers dropping Game 4 on their home floor. Among those to do so was Skip Bayless. The longtime analyst took to X/Twitter to react to this “sorry” loss from Philly.

Bayless took a dig at Embiid, who has been doing everything he can to lead the charge for the Sixers. Despite dealing with an injured knee and a case of Bell’s palsy, the reigning MVP has consistently put up big numbers. In Game 4, Embiid finished with a stat line of 27 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks.

The Sixers’ issues stem far deeper than Embiid. In reality, their problem is the minutes he is off the floor. In his 44 minutes of action, he finished with a plus-minus of +1. Paul Reed, Embiid’s backup, was a -6 in the four minutes he was in action.

Moving forward, the Sixers will be battling to keep their season alive. They now have to travel to New York for Game 5 and attempt to steal a game on the road. These teams are slated to face off again Tuesday night, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 pm Eastern Time.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA