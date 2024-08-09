Skip Bayless Reacts to Sixers Star Joel Embiid’s Performance vs Serbia
This summer, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had the rare opportunity to choose he would play for in the 2024 Olympics. France and Team USA are two powerhouse programs, but in the end, the former MVP decided to represent the United States in the Summer Games.
Embiid would be a major talking point early on in the tournament, but for the wrong reasons. He came out of the gates slow, and received a DNP in the Group Phase round against South Sudan. However, Embiid managed to silence his critics in Team USA’s biggest game thus far.
Facing off against Nikola Jokic and Serbia, Team USA was staring down elimination. They trailed for a majority of the matchup, but managed to turn things around in the final minutes to escape with a four-point victory.
Among the main catalysts in Team USA’s comeback against Serbia was Embiid. The Sixers star was his team’s second-leading scorer with 19 points, and did so an efficient 8-for-11 shooting from the field.
Following his performance, many people in and around the NBA praised Embiid for his play. Among those to do so was Skip Bayless, who said he was one of the best players on the floor for the United States
“You know who the best player on the floor was? The single greatest difference-maker was the guy who grew up in Camaroon. I’m talking about Joel Embiid,” Bayless said. “Talk about nuclear weapon…When he’s just sitting out there making easy threes like they’re free-throws, it’s not fair.”
Bayless didn’t stop there, as he also predicted that Embiid is going to have another dominant outing against France in the gold medal game.
“Joel Embiid, who could have played for France, is going to destroy France,” he continued.
Seeing that he could have played for either team, Embiid is sure to be a major talking point in the men’s basketball finale. Team USA is sure to lean on the Sixers big man heavily in this matchup, as France has a pair of seven-footers in Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert.