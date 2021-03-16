Gregg Popovich Describes Sixers Veteran Danny Green

Before he spent the last few seasons bouncing around from team to team, Sixers veteran sharpshooter Danny Green spent a significant chunk of his career on the San Antonio Spurs. But a permanent spot on a championship-contending Spurs team didn't come easy for Green, who had a lot to learn and prove.

As a second-round pick, Green wasn't guaranteed anything in the NBA. During his rookie season, he played just 20 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Between 2009 and 2011, Green bounced around from city to city in and out of the NBA.

It wasn't until the 2011 season when Green earned his first notable contract in the NBA with the Spurs. From then on, he spent seven seasons with the Spurs playing for legendary head coach Gregg Popovich.

On Sunday, Popovich and his current Spurs squad were in Philly to face Danny Green and the 76ers. The Sixers have only had Green on board for half of a condensed season. So, in order to give Philly fans some more perspective on their seasoned veteran, Popovich explained what Green brings to the table.

“I guess the best word would be persistence," Popovich explained. "We were one of the first teams to give him years to really show some confidence in him. It took him through Cleveland and other countries before he got to us. He had enough disappointment where it kind of steeled his spine to be persistent enough to make it and put in the work.

"I think Coach Williams helped with that. I remember engaging his help and having him talk to Danny a little bit to make him more serious about everything, and Danny did it. He matured, became very professional, and you have Danny Green.”

Although he's never quite been the star of the show on any of his teams, Green always accepted his role. And as a former second-round pick, he's a three-time champion, winning it all two out of the last three seasons.

At this point, Green is on his third team in three years with the Sixers, and Philly is thriving as they sit in first place within the Eastern Conference halfway through the year. Green might not be the star of the show with the 76ers, but he clearly brings a lot of value to the table with his experience and leadership.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said it before that there's no coincidence that Danny Green plays on winning teams, insinuating that the veteran is just as important as anybody on championship squads. And Gregg Popovich, who coached Green more than anybody, seems to agree.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.