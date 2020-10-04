SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Could Be LeBron James 2.0.

Justin Grasso

In 2020, it's evident Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the best players to step foot on a basketball court. When there are constant debates about who's better between a player and Chicago Bulls' Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, that's how you know that player is in the conversation for being one of the greatest to play the game.

Nowadays, players tend to get compared to current and former players so loosely by fans and analysts. And recently, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons received that treatment by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. As the former Philadelphia Inquirer writer discussed the Sixers' latest move in hiring Doc Rivers, Smith went as far as saying Ben Simmons could end up being LeBron James 2.0 -- as long as he develops a jumper.

"If Ben Simmons ever develops any kind of jump shot whatsoever, he is LeBron James 2.0.," Smith claimed this week. "Whatever way you want to put it, he’s the second coming. He is that lethal. If you look at his all-around skillset, along with his size being 6′ 9″, 6′ 10″ with his ball-handling and his passing ability and basketball IQ, and defensive prowess. If Ben Simmons develops a jump shot, he will be the second coming of LeBron James. If he does not, he’ll be Ben Simmons.”

That's quite the claim coming from Stephen A. Assuming Simmons will be the second coming of LeBron if he adds a jump shot to his arsenal is a strong claim. And it's hard to expect Simmons to reach that point in his career where he consistently knocks down jump shots as that's never really been a part of his game before.

Would he become one of the most dangerous players in the NBA if his shot became a threat? Absolutely, but with three years worth of proof, it's hard to believe Simmons will just flip a switch during his fourth season. Regardless of whether he starts letting shots fly in 2020-2021 or not, Simmons will still be acknowledged as a star in the NBA.

As Stephen A. said it best -- if Simmons doesn't develop his jump shot, he'll be Ben Simmons. Despite what the critics say -- being Ben Simmons isn't a bad thing. Jump shot or not, he's still an All-NBA defender, a great passer with a solid vision, and can still score in different ways on offense. Ben Simmons becoming the next LeBron James would, of course, be ideal for the Sixers -- but having expectations that high could be incredibly difficult for the 24-year-old to surpass.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Barkley Believes Rivers Hire Puts Embiid, Simmons Under Pressure

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley claims the Doc Rivers hire will put a lot of pressure on Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

NBA Executives Applaud 76ers for Hiring Doc Rivers

Around the league, the Philadelphia 76ers have garnered praise from NBA executives for hiring Doc Rivers.

Justin Grasso

Buddy Hield Continues to Show Interest in 76ers

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield wants out with the Sacramento Kings. And lately, he's been showing a lot of interest in the 76ers in cryptic ways.

Justin Grasso

76ers Announce Doc Rivers as Head Coach

After striking a deal with Doc Rivers to become the next head coach on Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers made it official with an announcement on Saturday morning.

Justin Grasso

JJ Redick Says Sixers Messed up by Not Bringing Him Back

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick recently had some strong words for the Sixers after they failed to bring him back last season.

Justin Grasso

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Praises 76ers HC Doc Rivers

Following the announcement of the Philadelphia 76ers hiring Doc Rivers, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter to praise the new head coach.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Lue Will Meet With Pelicans Friday

Recent NBA rumors state that former 76ers target Ty Lue will have a meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Justin Grasso

Doc Rivers Will Not Control Front Office Moves in Philly

With the Los Angeles Clippers, Doc Rivers controlled front office moves. With the Philadelphia 76ers, that won't be the case.

Justin Grasso

Alvin Gentry is Considering Assistant Role With Doc Rivers

Not too long after Doc Rivers became the Philadelphia 76ers' newest head coach, rumors began flying stating that former New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is considering an assistant's role.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Welcomes Doc Rivers to Philly on Twitter

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid recently welcomed Doc Rivers to Philadelphia through Twitter on Thursday.

Justin Grasso