In 2020, it's evident Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the best players to step foot on a basketball court. When there are constant debates about who's better between a player and Chicago Bulls' Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, that's how you know that player is in the conversation for being one of the greatest to play the game.

Nowadays, players tend to get compared to current and former players so loosely by fans and analysts. And recently, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons received that treatment by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. As the former Philadelphia Inquirer writer discussed the Sixers' latest move in hiring Doc Rivers, Smith went as far as saying Ben Simmons could end up being LeBron James 2.0 -- as long as he develops a jumper.

"If Ben Simmons ever develops any kind of jump shot whatsoever, he is LeBron James 2.0.," Smith claimed this week. "Whatever way you want to put it, he’s the second coming. He is that lethal. If you look at his all-around skillset, along with his size being 6′ 9″, 6′ 10″ with his ball-handling and his passing ability and basketball IQ, and defensive prowess. If Ben Simmons develops a jump shot, he will be the second coming of LeBron James. If he does not, he’ll be Ben Simmons.”

That's quite the claim coming from Stephen A. Assuming Simmons will be the second coming of LeBron if he adds a jump shot to his arsenal is a strong claim. And it's hard to expect Simmons to reach that point in his career where he consistently knocks down jump shots as that's never really been a part of his game before.

Would he become one of the most dangerous players in the NBA if his shot became a threat? Absolutely, but with three years worth of proof, it's hard to believe Simmons will just flip a switch during his fourth season. Regardless of whether he starts letting shots fly in 2020-2021 or not, Simmons will still be acknowledged as a star in the NBA.

As Stephen A. said it best -- if Simmons doesn't develop his jump shot, he'll be Ben Simmons. Despite what the critics say -- being Ben Simmons isn't a bad thing. Jump shot or not, he's still an All-NBA defender, a great passer with a solid vision, and can still score in different ways on offense. Ben Simmons becoming the next LeBron James would, of course, be ideal for the Sixers -- but having expectations that high could be incredibly difficult for the 24-year-old to surpass.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_