Tony Bradley Says Sixers Were 'Special to Watch'

At the start of the 2020-2021 NBA offseason, veteran center Tony Bradley believed he would start the season as a member of the Utah Jazz. Then, he was suddenly traded to the Detroit Pistons before getting dealt once again to the Philadelphia 76ers.

For a while, it seemed the Sixers were going to be Bradley's final team for the rest of the 2020-2021 season, but then the big man was packing his bags once again on the day of the trade deadline back in March.

As the Sixers searched for an upgrade at the point guard position, they targeted several prospects. Since the Toronto Raptors set their asking price for Kyle Lowry too high, Philly then moved on to the next best option, which was Oklahoma City Thunder point guard, George Hill.

Philly, OKC, and the New York Knicks struck a three-team deal. The Sixers sent Vincent Poirier, Terrance Ferguson, and two draft picks to the Knicks and received the eventually waived Ignas Brazdeikis. Meanwhile, the Sixers snagged Hill from the Thunder and gave up multiple picks and the young Bradley, who moved the needle in the deal, according to Sixers President of Basketball Ops Daryl Morey.

Bradley wasn't a member of the Sixers' primary rotation when Joel Embiid was healthy, but he would get inserted into the starting lineup when the All-Star big man was out. For the most part, Bradley spectated from the Sixers' bench this season, and after facing the Sixers as a member of the Thunder for the first time on Saturday night, the big man talked about what he saw from the 76ers this year.

"The time I was with them, just watching and observing everybody, they're a really good team," Bradley said on Saturday. "They are very experienced. A lot of those guys have been in this league for a while. They know how to play the right way. The experience when I was with them, observing and watching them while sitting on the bench -- it was something to special to watch when I was there."

Before Bradley left Philly for Oklahoma, the Sixers were the number one team in the Eastern Conference. Although they are battling with the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot these days, it doesn't change the fact that the Sixers are still viewed as a top squad in the East, and Bradley sees that the Sixers have something special this season.

