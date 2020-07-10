All76ers
Top Stories
News

Tobias Harris Heartbroken to see Boban, Luka Doncic's Friendship on Social Media

Justin Grasso

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers made a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers right at the trade deadline. Although they received a package of players from the West, the big name in the deal was veteran forward, Tobias Harris.

The sharpshooter wasn't alone, though. Coming with him was the eventual fan-favorite, Mike Scott, and Harris' personal favorite, Boban Marjanovic. Boban, the big man from Serbia, has spent lots of time with Harris over the years.

And off the floor, Harris, and Boban became best friends. When they were both traded to Philly together, the city embraced the duo that was Tobi and Bobi. Unfortunately, the breakup was inevitable. As both Harris and Marjanovic were on contract years last season, there was a good chance they could get separated during free agency.

As the focal point of last year's blockbuster trade, Harris received a max deal from the Sixers as they wanted to offer him a long-term position on the team to make the trade worth it. Marjanovic, however, had to find a new home elsewhere. 

So over the offseason, the former 76ers big man inked a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks. As expected, Tobias Harris was upset to see his main man go away. And now, the 76ers forward has been having a hard time watching Boban forge new close friendships on and off the court in Dallas.

"Starting today, I need to forget what's gone. Appreciate what still remains and look forward to what's coming next." - Tobias Harris via Google. 

They may no longer be on the same team, but Harris is likely excited to know he can spend some quality time with his best friend once again while down in Orlando, Florida. As the Sixers and the Mavericks, both made the cut to join the NBA's restart in the bubble down in Florida, Harris, and Boban will likely run into each other down there.

Because not only are they both in the bubble -- but the Sixers and the Mavericks are both going to stay in the same hotel as well. The Grand Floridian Hotel will host the Sixers, Mavericks, Nets, Grizzlies, Magic, Pacers, Rockets, and the Thunder. Knowing that Tobi and Bobi will be in the same complex, there's a good chance the two can reunite for some more quality content.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers Arrive in Orlando for NBA Restart

The Philadelphia 76ers have officially arrived in Orlando, Florida for the restart of the NBA's 2019-2020 season.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Quotes 50 Cent Heading Into Orlando Bubble

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid makes light of a tough situation as heads to Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

When Will Philadelphia 76ers Begin Scrimmaging in Orlando?

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers are traveling to Orlando, Florida, gearing up for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Norvel Pelle Looks Forward to Making up for Lack of Fans in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers reserve center Norvel Pelle is excited to take on a important role on the bench during the NBA's restart in Orlando this summer.

Justin Grasso

Rookie Duty Resumed for 76ers' Matisse Thybulle on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle had to resume his rookie duty on Thursday as the team will travel to Orlando, Florida for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Donate 10,000 Co-Branded Masks

The Philadelphia 76ers have teamed up with NovaCare to donate 10,000 co-branded masks to communities in need.

Justin Grasso

Kendrick Perkins Criticizes Joel Embiid for Orlando Bubble Concerns

Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins recently joined The Undefeated to call out Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

76ers Managing Partners Could Soon Purchase New York Mets

76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer could soon acquire MLB's New York Mets as the team's seller has called for final offers.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rival Report: 2 Eastern Conference Bubble Teams Take Hits

Looking at some of the Sixers' Eastern Conference rivals ahead of the NBA's restart, two teams that are competing for a playoff seed recently took hits with injury news.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Refuse to let Philly Down

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star's Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have some reservations about the NBA's restart, but that won't stop them from representing Philly in Orlando.

Justin Grasso