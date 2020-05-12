All76ers
Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Other 76ers Connect With Fans in a Heartwarming Video

Justin Grasso

It's been a while since Philadelphia 76ers fans had the opportunity to enter the Wells Fargo Center to watch their team compete. Well, it's been just over two months, to be exact. On March 11th, the 76ers played a regular-season game against the Detroit Pistons without knowing it would be their last matchup for a while.

Not even 30 minutes after the fourth quarter concluded, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had no choice but to announce the suspension of the 2019-2020 NBA Season. And now that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the world, all sports have been on hold.

Hopefully, the NBA will be back soon. While it's not a guarantee the season can make a return, the commissioner has reassured players, coaches, staffers, and fans that the league is trying to do all they can to salvage the season.

Unfortunately, by now, we know that if and when the season is back in action, no fans will be allowed to attend games. Therefore, that March 11th matchup in South Philly against the Pistons was the final Sixers game played in front of the home fans this year.

The 76ers won't have the opportunity to see their fans again this year -- so the team decided to do something special for those who miss their squad.

Young 76ers fans recently sent video messages to the team, expressing how much they miss watching some of their favorite players. To their surprise, select Sixers players such as Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Josh Richardson, and the rookie Matisse Thybulle, ended up sending a message back in a feel-good video from the team. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.

