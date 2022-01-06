Tobias Harris Takes High Road Following Frustration With Sixers Fans

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris has found himself frustrated more often than not this season. As the max-contracted veteran knows he has high expectations attached to him in Philadelphia, Harris understands he has to consistently be the best version of himself to satisfy Sixers fans.

But this year has been a difficult one for Harris. As he's battled several physical setbacks and missed time due to having a case of COVID-19, Harris has missed chunks of games every now and then, making it difficult for him to find his rhythm on the court.

On Monday night, Harris' frustration with himself and others reached new heights. As the veteran forward struggled in Philly's matchup against the Houston Rockets, Harris received boos from the home crowd on Monday after he missed a shot during his 3-10 stretch in the first half.

Instead of ignoring the negative noise and brushing it off, Harris waved his arms in the air to essentially pump the crowd up and encourage the fans to get louder. The Sixers noticed Harris' motion and attempted to get his mind off of the bad energy during halftime so he can get re-focused.

While Harris played much better in the second half of Monday's game, he had a hard time getting over the fact that fans weren't on his side during the time he struggled. So, when Harris drained a tough basket, which created applause, the veteran forward was spotted telling the crowd not to clap for him.

Unsurprisingly, Harris' actions on Monday didn't sit right with Sixers fans. Although Philly picked up its fourth-straight win over Houston, the victory was hardly discussed as Harris became the main topic up until the Sixers faced the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night on the road.

Harris Responds

Tobias Harris had himself a solid night on Wednesday. Coming off of his rough showing, the veteran forward shot 9-19 from the field, scoring 22 points in the win over Orlando. After the game, Harris addressed the media for the first time since his back and forth with the fans and offered his two cents on the hot topic.

“It was obviously frustration,” he said regarding his actions on Monday. “I understand our fan base boos at times. They also cheer for us louder than anybody. I don’t want anybody to get it twisted, I love our fan base, and the excitement coming into the Wells Fargo arena. They are our sixth man in helping us. I know that with praise, you also have to be willing to take criticism as well. At that point, I was completely frustrated for sure, and it was just one of those things. Obviously, something that I learned from it is keep it cool all the way around and be who I am.”

Harris went on to admit that he's not blind to the fact he's had an "up and down year" this season. As a tough self-critic, Harris is aware he can play much better. Therefore, when he receives more criticism from outsiders, it can become a lot to take on at once. However, the Sixers forward understands that's simply the way it is in Philadelphia and he accepts that.

"I don’t think anybody in that arena is harder on me than I am on myself,” Harris explained. “I understand that and I want to play the greatest basketball I can play. That’s me as a competitor, person, whatever it is. I work my [expletive] off daily to get to that point and I’m always empowering myself to think positive and push on. I will get to the point where I am playing the type of basketball that I’m comfortable with.”

