Tobias Harris Welcomes Tennessee's Jaden Springer to Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has a history of trading first-round picks in exchange for veteran players that can help a team on day one to avoid banking on the upside and unknowns a rookie draft pick might bring.

Last season, Morey kept Philly's first-round pick and used the selection on Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey. This year, many thought for sure Morey would ship Philly's 28th overall selection elsewhere for a veteran player as the Sixers are ready to build on the roster they believe is capable of becoming a championship contender.

But once again, the President of Basketball Ops had faith in his scouts and selected Jaden Springer of Tennessee late in the first round. Morey couldn't hold back his excitement following the draft as he believes the 19-year-old guard could quickly become a reliable three-and-D guy in the NBA.

In addition to Morey, 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris also showed his excitement by welcoming the young guard to the team via Twitter on Friday.

Harris, a former Tennessee Volunteer himself, kept his eyes on the draft Thursday night. As he saw not one but two Tennessee players hear their names get called during the draft, the veteran forward sent his congratulations to Springer and Keon Johnson following the big event.

Now, he looks forward to playing alongside Springer this upcoming season. Considering Springer enters the NBA after playing just 25 games in the NCAA, he's got a lot to prove before he starts sharing the floor with Harris on game night. Judging based on Morey's reaction to the pick post-draft, though, the Sixers' President believes there's a good chance the Tennessee standout could make an early impact.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.