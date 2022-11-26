Two-Way Addition Saben Lee Discussed Joining Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers’ lack of depth at the guard position forced the team to make a roster change this week. Following the Sixers’ victory over the Brooklyn Nets at home, the team intended to waive one of their two-way players to make room for another at a different position.

On Wednesday night, hours before the Sixers tipped off against the Charlotte Hornets, Philly’s President of Basketball Operations announced that the Sixers officially waived the rookie center Michael Foster Jr.

With Foster’s departure clearing up a spot, the Sixers signed former Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee. Prior to signing with the Sixers on a two-way deal, Lee played for Toronto Raptors G League affiliate, Raptors 905.

Although the Sixers ruled out Lee hours ahead of their matchup against the Orlando Magic on Friday night, the team left the door open for him to potentially be upgraded if he makes it to the Amway Center in time for the matchup.

Sure enough, Lee was in Orlando in time to suit up and possibly play for the Sixers. Before the matchup, the two-way player discussed his latest opportunity with Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin.

“I was ecstatic,” said Lee when he heard the news. “I was really happy, excited for it, I was excited to get out here and get to work so I was really grateful for the opportunity.” “Just working out and being ready basketball-wise,” Lee said. “Obviously, not knowing a lot of the plays and sets, but just being ready to contribute the way I can defensively and the offense will take care of the rest.”

The 23-year-old former Piston joins a Sixers team that currently lacks guard depth. With Tyrese Maxey and James Harden nursing lower-body injuries that are expected to keep them off the court for weeks, the Sixers are leaning heavily on Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton to play notable minutes.

Therefore, adding a guy like Lee could help take some of the load off Milton and Melton as long as the Sixers are without some of their key guys.

While 76ers head coach Doc Rivers left the door open for Lee to potentially make his Sixers debut on Friday night in Orlando, it never happened. The two-way guard was one of two Sixers to register a DNP next to his fellow two-way prospect, Julian Champagnie.

With a day off from games on Saturday, and a Sunday morning shootaround approaching, Lee has some time to get acclimated with the Sixers’ system by watching film and getting limited practice in. While he’s not guaranteed to pick up playing time on Sunday, there is a possibility the former second-round pick could take the floor in Orlando this weekend.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.