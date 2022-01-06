Tyler Johnson Lands Deal With Spurs After Sixers Stint

With hardship exceptions available to teams across the NBA, many organizations are taking the opportunity to bring on players for a temporary stint as they deal with tons of setbacks, specifically related to COVID-19.

The Philadelphia 76ers are no strangers to this. As the team has now dealt with several COVID-19 outbreaks, they've had to make some roster changes to add depth and avoid getting some of their games postponed.

A few weeks ago, the Sixers had their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans postponed as they couldn't call up some of their G League prospects at the time. The following day, though, the Sixers recalled Paul Reed and Aaron Henry while replacing Grant Riller with Myles Powell.

In addition to bringing their G League prospects to the main roster, the Sixers also inked the veteran guard Tyler Johnson to a ten-day contract. Johnson, best known for his time with the Miami Heat, came to Philly after spending the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets.

Johnson played in just three games for the Sixers during his ten-day stint. He averaged 12 minutes on the floor and put up three points per game during that time. Unfortunately, ahead of Johnson's fourth game with the Sixers, he landed in the health and safety protocol.

A couple of days later, Johnson's contract was up, and it never got renewed. At this point, the Sixers have moved on from Johnson as they've signed both Charlie Brown and Braxton Key to ten-day contracts using the hardship exception.

Meanwhile, Johnson lands on another roster. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Tyler Johnson will ink a ten-day contract with the San Antonio Spurs. Like the Sixers, the Spurs have recently seen a handful of their players added to the health and safety protocol. Therefore, they'll look to utilize the veteran guard for the next ten days.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.