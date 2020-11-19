Maxey Fell in Love With the Process Before Sixers Selected him

Hours before the main event on Wednesday night, Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey was getting up his hundreds of shot in the gym. On Instagram, he posted a picture of the shirt he just worked out in, which had a phrase that read "fall in love with the process."

Ironically enough, Maxey became the Sixers' first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft just hours later. By now, we all know what the word 'process' means to the Sixers.

While Maxey wasn't flashing the shirt with the intentions of heading to Philly, he figured the caption was on brand the following day. Therefore, during his introductory press conference, Maxey sported another version of his process tee.

"It's so funny," Maxey explained while grinning ear to ear. "It's so funny because my uncle -- when I was in High School -- he gave me this shirt. Not this exact shirt, but he gave me a shirt that said 'fall in love with the process.' It kind of just stuck with me because of the way that I work."

For the last few months, Maxey has put together a process of working out multiple times a day, getting up hundreds of shots. The Sixers rookie explained that he partakes in a 6 am basketball workout, lifts weights at 8, then hits the court once again at 10.

"I wore [the shirt] yesterday when I worked out," Maxey recalled. "I posted [a picture of it], and then I got drafted to Philadelphia, and I just seen it everywhere. [So, I'm like] 'wow, okay.' I had another [shirt], and it was blue too, so I might as well wear this."

Funny how that all worked out for the 20-year-old guard.

