Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle Ruled Out vs. Rockets on Monday
    Publish date:

    Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle Ruled Out vs. Rockets on Monday

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers have been working on getting healthier for quite some time now, but the sudden setbacks keep on hitting them when they least expect it.

    On Monday, when the Sixers take on the Houston Rockets, the team will get another member out of the health and safety protocol as the veteran forward Danny Green was cleared for action over the weekend.

    As Green returned to the practice court on Sunday night, the 76ers left him off of the injury report. Now, Green's on pace to play against Houston on Monday night as he's feeling good after ramping up action over the last few days.

    But the Sixers aren't totally in the clear from dealing with COVID-19-related setbacks. In fact, a few more members of the team were added to the health and safety protocol on Sunday and Monday.

    Read More

    Who's Out for Monday Night?

    Myles Powell, the two-way guard who was added into the protocol last week, remains out for the Sixers as he continues to deal with a COVID-related setback.

    Meanwhile, Sixers rookie Jaden Springer and the third-year defensive standout Matisse Thybulle entered the protocol on Sunday. Springer was already ruled out as early as Sunday night. However, Thybulle was listed as questionable as the Sixers left the door open for him to play on Monday possibly.

    Unfortunately, Thybulle won't get the green light to go. And neither will the second-year guard Tyrese Maxey. Although Maxey wasn't listed initially on Philly's injury report leading up to Monday night's game, a team official confirmed that Maxey had been added to the protocol on Monday night. 

    Therefore, he'll miss Monday's game against the Rockets along with Thybulle, Springer, Powell, and the veteran guard Ben Simmons, who is out due to personal reasons. 

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

    USATSI_15589573_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle Ruled Out vs. Rockets on Monday

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_15589578_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Rockets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17432465_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tyrese Maxey Offers Positive Update on Instagram After Rough Week

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_17413268_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Matisse Thybulle Could Miss Monday's Matchup vs. Rockets

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17413733_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Assistant Offers Update on Doc Rivers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17420524_168388689_lowres
    News

    Rockets Suspend Kevin Porter, Christian Wood Ahead of Sixers Matchup

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17413562_168388689_lowres
    News

    Lakers Re-Route Denzel Valentine to Knicks Following Rajon Rondo Trade

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_15953834_168388689_lowres
    News

    NBA News: Nets' Kyrie Irving Set to Return This Week

    7 hours ago