Maxey Shouts Out Paul Reed During Dominant Performance vs. T'Wolves

The Sixers had their fourth and final Summer League game in Vegas on Sunday night. They took the court looking to end on a high note following a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Things went down to the wire against the Timberwolves, and the Sixers fell just short. Minnesota walked away with a 99-96 victory in overtime, dropping the Sixers to 2-2 on the week.

While the game might not have gone the Sixers' way, they still had the top performer of the night. Paul Reed has been one of the biggest standouts for the Sixers in Vegas and put on a show in the finale.

Reed wasted little time leaving his imprint all over this game. He has been a do-it-all player for the Sixers in all of their games but took it to a new level Sunday.

By the end of the first half, the reigning G-League MVP racked up 16 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and four blocks. This eruption caused many people to run to social media and rave over Reed.

One of those people was teammate Tyrese Maxey. He had to leave the team early to host a minicamp in his hometown, but that did not stop him from showing his support. Maxey took to Twitter to show his fellow teammate some love after a monster half.

Reed did not take his foot off the gas in the second half either. He went on to end the night with 27 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four steals, and four blocks.

For someone who will be competing for a roster spot in training camp, this is the perfect momentum-building performance. Finishing off Summer League in that fashion should be a huge confidence boost for Reed.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.