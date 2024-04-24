Tyrese Maxey Reflects on Sixers Heartbreaking Game 2 Loss vs Knicks
Following a highly competitive matchup in Game 1, the second meeting between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks did not disappoint. Things looked all but wrapped in the final 30 seconds before things turned into complete chaos.
Between a favorable roll for Jalen Brunson and a clutch rebound from Isaiah Hartenstein, the Knicks were able to swing things in the final moments. In the end, New York walked out of MSG with a 104-101 win to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
This was a truly heartbreaking blow for the Sixers, who looked like they had managed to steal a game on the road before heading home. Now, they find themselves with their backs against the wall as they attempt to rally back.
After the game, players and coaches were asked about losing a game like this in such a dramatic fashion. Among those to speak on it was Sixers All-Star Tyrese Maxey. He admitted that it stings but didn’t want to put much thought into it. Instead, Maxey is putting his focus and energy into swinging things back in their favor at home.
“It sucks. We gotta put it behind us,” Maxey said, according to Clutch Points' Sam DiGiovanni. “Now we got, what, 48 hours to think about it and come up with a plan to get two [wins] at home.”
Maxey entered Game 2 on the injury list as he was dealing with an illness. He was a game-time decision but ended up taking the floor. If the illness was bothering him, the rising star had a funny way of showing it.
Maxey left it all out on the floor Monday night, nearly notching a triple-double. In 44 minutes of action, he recorded 35 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists.
The Sixers find themselves with an extra day to rest and regroup before taking the floor at home. Game 3 is slated for Thursday night, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 pm.