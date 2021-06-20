Tyrese Maxey Remains Humble After Stellar Performance in Game 6

If there is one word to describe Tyrese Maxey's first season in the NBA, it is ready. Most rookies typically don't find themselves on a title contender in their first year, but Maxey never let that get to him.

Being on a roster full of All-Star-level talent, minutes were sometimes hard to come by. Even with playing time never being consistent, the rookie continued to perfect his craft behind the scenes.

It did not take long for Maxey to be tagged as a gym rat. He never skips a day in the gym to improve his game. "Getting one percent better each and every day" is something he has said constantly throughout the season, and his play on the floor has backed it up.

There is one other quote that Maxey frequently mentions that came from his dad. That is, "proper preparation prevents poor performance." Maxey said this quote has stuck with him all through his journey to the NBA.

No matter the circumstance, when given the opportunity on the floor, Maxey never lets it go to waste. Any time he steps out on the court, he never gives anything less than his all.

Even in the postseason, the moment has never seemed too big for Maxey. His composure in Game 6 against the Atlanta Hawks was remarkable for a 20-year-old in his first season.

This confidence and ability to perform in any situation stems from the relentless work he puts in when nobody is looking.

Facing the brink of elimination, Maxey was called on to give the Sixers some life against the Hawks. Not only did he provide a spark, but he gave the team life. Whether it was scoring the ball on offense or defending Trae Young on defense, Maxey played every possession like it was his last.

The rookie went on to end Game 6 with 16 points off the bench in just under 30 minutes of action. Even after an incredible performance like this, Maxey remained humble that he gets the chance to play the game he loves at the highest level.

"I wake up every morning and get on my knees automatically start thanking the lord because I can do what I love every single day, and I get to do it for a living. It's just amazing. Every time I step on that court, I won't take it for granted," said Maxey.

When the Sixers drafted Maxey, most agreed it to be the steal of the draft. Looking at it now, the Sixers found a diamond in the rough.

Maxey's maturity and mindset, along with his talent, are remarkable for a player so young. With his outlook, there is no telling how high he will be able to elevate his game as his career progresses.

