Tyrese Maxey Sends Message to NFL Teams on Instagram

So many professional athletes have the ability to excel in more than one sport. NBA superstar LeBron James might be known for his dominance on the basketball court, but the former first-overall pick was a highly-touted football player back in high school as well.

Even Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson had a strong reputation as a football player in high school before he took his basketball talents to Georgetown for a season before reaching the NBA.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is one of the latest NBA players to showcase his talents on a football field. Although Maxey doesn’t have a past as a football player in college or high school, the young guard recently posted a video on his Instagram, sending a message to NFL teams that might be looking for a quarterback as the NBA offseason continues.

Maxey Shows Off His Arm

“I just wanted to show ya’ll that us Texas athletes are dual-athletes — all of us,” said Maxey. “I hoop, but I really could’ve went to the NFL. Whoever needs me at QB, ya’ll know my agent. Call Rich (Paul).”

Maxey then proceeds to throw a dime “like Aaron Rodgers.” Of course, the sequence is less impressive considering Maxey’s facing no pressure from a pass rush and throws the ball to a wide-open receiver, but we can give credit when it’s due and admit that he has a solid arm for somebody who has always excelled at basketball rather than football.

