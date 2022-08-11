Tyrese Maxey, Several Sixers Spotted at Tobias Harris’ Wedding

Tobias Harris got his first ring over the weekend. After getting engaged two seasons ago, Harris finally tied the knot with his wife, Jasmine Winton.

On the morning of their big day, Harris tweeted an emoji of the sun. A few minutes later, he let his Twitter followers know that he would marry his “best friend” and would quickly clarify that did not mean he was going to marry Houston Rockets big man Boban Marjanovic.

A few days after the big event, Harris tweeted out the highlight reel of the wedding, which resembled an intense action movie trailer. When questioned whether he had Sixers teammates at his wedding or not, Harris made it clear that the video was meant to highlight Winton and himself.

As the video left some curious about the lack of Sixers presence at the big event, the 76ers’ social media account posted several pictures of Harris’ teammates in attendance.

Among those that attended was Philadelphia’s third-year guard Tyrese Maxey, the defensive ace Matisse Thybulle, and the Sixers’ sharpshooting reserve, Georges Niang.

Ever since landing on the Sixers via the 2019 NBA Draft, Thybulle has built a strong relationship with Harris as the veteran forward took the young Thybulle under his wing.

When Maxey joined the Sixers via the 2020 NBA Draft, he was in a similar situation as Thybulle. As for Niang, he just joined the 76ers last year after a multi-year stint with the Utah Jazz. Although he hasn’t been around the team for long, he quickly became a significant presence in the locker room during his first year in Philadelphia.

