Tyrese Maxey Reveals Sixers' Confidence Level Before Game 5 vs. Knicks
Game 4 was a pivotal matchup for the Philadelphia 76ers, as they would look to avoid reaching elimination point in the first round of the playoffs.
The Sixers looked to come out on top in the first half, following dominant performances from reigning MVP Joel Embiid and recently named Most Improved Player, Tyrese Maxey, with the partnership combining for 27 points.
Despite their early dominance, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks' second-half surge, finishing the game with 47 points on 52 percent shooting en route to a New York win.
The second half was a rather low point for Philadelphia in the series as they were outscored and out rebounded on their home court.
Now, the Sixers sit at elimination point as they travel back up to Madison Square Garden, but the aforementioned Maxey is still confident in his team's ability to turn the series around, citing their struggles throughout the year as a source of inspiration.
"Yeah, extremely confident, it's a confident group over there, honestly, just because we've been through a lot this year, and we know that," said Maxey, "So when adversity hits, we know how to bounce back from it."
For Philadelphia to turn things around, they're going to have to chain together three wins which includes two away games, and with each of the proceeding games being so close, the Sixers' guard isn't throwing out the idea of a comeback.
"I think we feel like we're very capable of winning three games in a row, I would say that first and foremost, we've been very, very, very close in a lot of these games, you know, game two and this game for sure," explained Maxey, "It's like we should have won, we'll take that confidence over there and try to go win, that's all we can do."
The Sixers take on the Knicks for game five on Tuesday night, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.