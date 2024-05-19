Tyrese Maxey Supports Former Sixer’s Playoff Performance
When Tyrese Maxey was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020, he joined a draft class of three, becoming the first pick before the Sixers selected Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed.
At this point, just two of those three picks remain on the Sixers. Meanwhile, Joe was eventually the odd man out after finding himself cut ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season.
Shortly after the Sixers parted ways with Joe, the veteran sharpshooter joined the Oklahoma City Thunder. As a young and rebuilding team looking to turn things around, Joe found himself garnering immediate minutes in the Thunder’s primary rotation.
Now, he’s an everyday role player on an OKC team that made a playoff run this season.
While Maxey and Joe are no longer teammates, the Sixers’ young guard still supports Philly’s 2020 second-round pick when they aren’t competing on the court against each other.
On Saturday night, Joe collected his second start in the postseason with the Thunder. As OKC looked to force a Game 7, they once again rolled with Joe in the starting lineup after letting him get his starting debut in the playoffs during Game 5.
The Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks battled it out in what became a tight game with a thrilling ending. Unfortunately for Joe and the Thunder, the game ended with Dallas punching its ticket to the Western Conference Finals.
Despite being the one-seed in the West, the Thunder have been bounced in the second round.
On Saturday, Joe checked in for 29 minutes. He attempted seven shots from the field, with four of them coming from beyond the arc. The former Sixer made some big shots, drilling all but one of his threes. He scored 11 points, along with producing three rebounds and three assists.
In his first playoff run as a primary rotational piece, Joe proved he belongs. In ten games, he averaged six points, two rebounds, and one assist. He knocked down 41 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
While the Sixers struggled to find a role for Joe on a playoff-contending team, the Thunder took advantage of what he brought to the table. As a result, OKC has a solid young veteran shooter in Joe on a good value contract.