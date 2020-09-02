SI.com
Villanova's Jay Wright Shoots Down Philadelphia 76ers Speculation

Justin Grasso

As the Philadelphia 76ers search for a new head coach, don't count on them bringing in Villanova's Jay Wright. Last week, the Sixers made it the end of an era as they fired Brett Brown after seven seasons in Philly.

Before Brown even lost his job officially, there were a number of candidates already being linked to the Sixers. Tyronn Lue, Dave Joerger, Ime Udoka, and Mike Brown, to name a few. While all of the names mentioned above have coached in the NBA at some capacity already, it was rumored the Sixers had their eyes on an NCAA candidate.

Last week wasn't the first time the Sixers have been linked to Villanova's Jay Wright. As Brett Brown's job was in question the last couple of seasons, many in Philly pounded the table for Wright, in hopes the Sixers offer him a promotion he deserves. 

Just because Wright is deserving of a promotion to the NBA doesn't mean he actually wants one, though. And on Wednesday, Wright once again confirmed that he's staying put with the Wildcats as speculation surrounding the potential of him becoming the 76ers next head coach looms. 

"Out of respect for our Villanova community and our 76ers organization, I feel the need to address speculation about the 76ers head coach position," Jay Wright wrote in a statement via Twitter on Wednesday. 

"The 76ers have a great leader in Elton Brand, outstanding young talent, and an incredible opportunity for any coach to compete for a championship. As a lifetime 76ers fan. I have confidence they will bring in the right coach to build on what Brett Brown has developed. I am not a candidate for the job. I am very happy and honored to coach at Villanova."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

