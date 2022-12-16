Warriors Injury Report: Several Stars Out vs. 76ers on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. What was once a highly anticipated matchup with a ton of star power is now one shorthanded team taking on a depleted squad, as injuries have taken plenty of juice out of the game.

For the Sixers, they are beginning to get a lot healthier after a tough start to the year. With Joel Embiid and James Harden healthy and back in the mix, the Sixers are just waiting on Tyrese Maxey’s return, so they can have their regular starting five back.

As for the Golden State Warriors, they’ve suffered a ton of setbacks lately. And Friday’s matchup against the Sixers could be the start of a very tough stretch for Golden State, as injuries are beginning to pile up for the Warriors.

A Look at Golden State’s Injury Report

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins

Golden State superstar Steph Curry was beginning to climb back into the MVP conversation. Just as everything was beginning to fall into place for Curry, he suffered a significant setback. A shoulder injury will sideline Curry for several weeks. The good news is that Curry will avoid surgery. The bad news for the Warriors is that they have to find a way to win without their top guard for a while.

As for Golden State All-Star Andrew Wiggins, he’ll miss his sixth-straight matchup on Friday night against the Sixers. Wiggins has been dealing with an adductor strain and had no intentions of facing the 76ers in Philadelphia on Friday.

Draymond Green and Klay Thompson

Both Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were listed as questionable going into Friday’s game. Green is dealing with a right quad contusion. Thompson is battling knee soreness.

As of Friday afternoon, Thompson is a potential playing candidate for Golden State. Unfortunately, Green is not. According to the Warriors’ Friday afternoon injury report, Green has been downgraded to out for the night. He’ll miss his fourth matchup of the year and will be day-to-day moving forward.

Andre Iguodala

No return to Philly once again for Andre Iguodala. As the veteran continues to recover from a left hip injury, the former Sixers draft pick has yet to make his season debut.