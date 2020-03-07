All76ers
Top Stories
News

Warriors Rule Out Steph Curry, Draymond Green vs. Sixers on Saturday Night

Justin Grasso

Both, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded when they meet for the second time this season on Saturday night. During their first meeting, the Sixers were fortunate to have two of their All-Star's available with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons healthy. Golden State, on the other hand, was missing their star guard, Steph Curry, as he was nursing a hand injury, which he suffered back in October.

Recently, the former NBA MVP has returned to the court, though. On Thursday, Curry came back for the Warriors' matchup with the Toronto Raptors. As expected, the veteran guard looked rusty as he drained just six of his 16 field goal attempts in Golden State's 121-113 loss to the Raptors.

Curry was expected to get some more minutes in during the Sixers-Warriors matchup on Saturday night, but it turns out that won't be the case. As of Saturday afternoon, the Warriors have ruled Curry out for the matchup as the veteran guard is dealing with "general illness," per the NBA injury report.

In addition to Curry's absence, the Warriors will also be without their star forward, Draymond Green. On Friday night, Golden State listed Green as questionable, as he's been dealing with soreness in his left knee. By Saturday afternoon, the Warriors decided just to play it safe and withhold him from playing against the Sixers.

Now, the Sixers versus Warriors matchup has quite a significant amount of star absences. On Philly's end, they will continue to play without three of their starters as Embiid, Simmons, and Josh Richardson have all been ruled out early.

The Sixers and the Warriors will tip-off at 8:30 pm EST. at the Chase Center on Saturday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers vs. Warriors: Can Philly Close Out West Coast Trip With Back to Back Wins?

The 76ers are set to face the Warriors on Saturday for their final game of the West Coast road trip.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rival Report: Brooklyn Nets, Kenny Atkinson Call it Quits

Sixers' Eastern Conference foes the Brooklyn Nets have decided to part ways with their head coach, Kenny Atkinson.

Justin Grasso

The Brooklyn Nets honored Julius Erving at the Barclays Center on Friday

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Richardson Expects to Miss Third-Straight Game vs. Warriors

The Sixers will be without their starting shooting guard Josh Richardson for the third-straight game against the Warriors.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons Have Problems? Sixers Co-Owner Calls BS

Sixers Co-Owner Michael Rubin recently called the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons rumors BS, when asked about locker room issues in Philly.

Justin Grasso

Have you been pining for Sixers' owner Josh Harris to sell the team? Well then, you won't like what he recently said

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Injury Update: Sixers' Star 'Hopeful' to Return Next Week

Sixers center Joel Embiid has missed the last few games with a shoulder injury. The All-Star is hopeful to return next week.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Sixers' Al Horford Might Not Have Trade Value This Offseason

Even if the Sixers want to trade away Al Horford this summer, some believe he won't have much value on the market during the offseason.

Justin Grasso

Report: Sixers 'Hope' Ben Simmons Can Return From Injury Before Playoffs

The Sixers aren't sure if they are going to get their starting point guard, Ben Simmons, back in time for the playoffs this season.

Justin Grasso

76ers Pick Up First Road Win in Over a Month vs. Kings on Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers have finally picked up a road win as they defeated the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Justin Grasso