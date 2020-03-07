Warriors Rule Out Steph Curry, Draymond Green vs. Sixers on Saturday Night

Both, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded when they meet for the second time this season on Saturday night. During their first meeting, the Sixers were fortunate to have two of their All-Star's available with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons healthy. Golden State, on the other hand, was missing their star guard, Steph Curry, as he was nursing a hand injury, which he suffered back in October.

Recently, the former NBA MVP has returned to the court, though. On Thursday, Curry came back for the Warriors' matchup with the Toronto Raptors. As expected, the veteran guard looked rusty as he drained just six of his 16 field goal attempts in Golden State's 121-113 loss to the Raptors.

Curry was expected to get some more minutes in during the Sixers-Warriors matchup on Saturday night, but it turns out that won't be the case. As of Saturday afternoon, the Warriors have ruled Curry out for the matchup as the veteran guard is dealing with "general illness," per the NBA injury report.

In addition to Curry's absence, the Warriors will also be without their star forward, Draymond Green. On Friday night, Golden State listed Green as questionable, as he's been dealing with soreness in his left knee. By Saturday afternoon, the Warriors decided just to play it safe and withhold him from playing against the Sixers.

Now, the Sixers versus Warriors matchup has quite a significant amount of star absences. On Philly's end, they will continue to play without three of their starters as Embiid, Simmons, and Josh Richardson have all been ruled out early.

The Sixers and the Warriors will tip-off at 8:30 pm EST. at the Chase Center on Saturday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_