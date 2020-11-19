SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Warriors' Steph Curry Reacts to Sixers Trade for Seth Curry

Justin Grasso

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry approves of the Sixers' latest trade.

Heading into the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, many expected the unexpected as Daryl Morey is now in charge of Philly's front office. Morey got the action started a few hours early as he traded Al Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After sending Horford, multiple picks, and the rights to Vasilije Micic, the Sixers received veteran guard Danny Green and a former first-round pick, Terrance Ferguson. That move alone would've been enough to satisfy Sixers fans all over, but Morey wasn't finished wheeling and dealing on draft night.

As the second round of the NBA draft began, the Sixers participated in another trade. This time, it was Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson who was on the move. Philly dished out the veteran guard and the No. 36 overall pick to acquire Dallas Mavericks veteran guard Seth Curry. 

Shortly after the trade was announced, Seth's superstar brother Steph took to Twitter to tell the Sixers they got a good one in his younger brother.

The Curry brothers might be in different tiers when it comes to their overall skillset. Still, Seth Curry brings a much-needed quality to the Sixers as he's been excelled in three-point shooting throughout the duration of his career.

Since 2013, Curry has played on six different teams. Although he's bounced around the league, Curry was always a reliable shooter from beyond-the-arc wherever he ended up. In six seasons, Curry has averaged 44-percent from three. 

Just last season with the Mavericks, he knocked down 45-percent of his deep shots. While Philly dished out a starter for Curry, who will likely come off the bench, the Sixers get a player who matches their need much better than Richardson does.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

John Calipari Says Sixers Got a Steal With Tyrese Maxey

Kentucky head coach John Calipari sounded off on the teams who passed up on Tyrese Maxey. Meanwhile, he told the Sixers they got a steal in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Daryl Morey is Confident in Tyrese Maxey Pick

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey addressed the No. 21 overall pick Tyrese Maxey following the 2020 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Select Isaiah Joe in 2020 NBA Draft

The Sixers have selected Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe with the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Josh Richardson to Mavericks for Seth Curry

The Sixers will trade veteran shooting guard Josh Richardson to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Seth Curry.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Select Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey in 2020 NBA Draft

With the 21st overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sixers selected Kentucky combo guard, Tyrese Maxey.

Justin Grasso

Former Sixers G Landry Shamet Gets Traded to Brooklyn Nets

Former Sixers guard Landry Shamet finds himself traded for the second time in three years. Now, he will join the Brooklyn Nets for the 2020-2021 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

Analyzing Sixers Trade for Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson

Just hours before the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sixers sent Al Horford, Vasilije Micic and several picks to the Thunder for Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Al Horford, Picks to Thunder for Danny Green

The Sixers have traded Al Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with draft picks in exchange for veteran guard, Danny Green.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers Mock Roundup

With the 2020 NBA Draft approaching vastly, we take a look at a roundup of mock drafts from several major publications around the net.

Justin Grasso

Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal are on Sixers' Radar?

Recent Sixers rumors indicate the team's front office could be targeting Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine and Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal.

Justin Grasso