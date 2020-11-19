Warriors' Steph Curry Reacts to Sixers Trade for Seth Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry approves of the Sixers' latest trade.

Heading into the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, many expected the unexpected as Daryl Morey is now in charge of Philly's front office. Morey got the action started a few hours early as he traded Al Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After sending Horford, multiple picks, and the rights to Vasilije Micic, the Sixers received veteran guard Danny Green and a former first-round pick, Terrance Ferguson. That move alone would've been enough to satisfy Sixers fans all over, but Morey wasn't finished wheeling and dealing on draft night.

As the second round of the NBA draft began, the Sixers participated in another trade. This time, it was Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson who was on the move. Philly dished out the veteran guard and the No. 36 overall pick to acquire Dallas Mavericks veteran guard Seth Curry.

Shortly after the trade was announced, Seth's superstar brother Steph took to Twitter to tell the Sixers they got a good one in his younger brother.

The Curry brothers might be in different tiers when it comes to their overall skillset. Still, Seth Curry brings a much-needed quality to the Sixers as he's been excelled in three-point shooting throughout the duration of his career.

Since 2013, Curry has played on six different teams. Although he's bounced around the league, Curry was always a reliable shooter from beyond-the-arc wherever he ended up. In six seasons, Curry has averaged 44-percent from three.

Just last season with the Mavericks, he knocked down 45-percent of his deep shots. While Philly dished out a starter for Curry, who will likely come off the bench, the Sixers get a player who matches their need much better than Richardson does.

