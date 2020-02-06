All76ers
When the prime NBA trading season is in full effect, there's never a dull time to make a move. Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand proved that to be true when he completed a trade with the Golden State Warriors during the first hour of the day Thursday on East Coast time.

While the Sixers have yet to send anybody from their current roster packing, they were able to pick up two new veterans after throwing a handful of draft picks over to Golden State. With that proposed package, the Sixers have acquired veteran shooting guard Alec Burks along with veteran forward, Glenn Robinson III.

Are the Sixers finished revamping their roster at this point? It's unclear right now. While they still have to get rid of two players to make room for Burks and Robinson, they are also still involved in talks ahead of the deadline. By 3 o'clock on Thursday, all trading will be shut down for the season. And at 8 pm, the Sixers will face the Milwaukee Bucks with a different roster.

However, don't expect to see any new faces just yet. Despite getting traded late on Wednesday, pacific time, Burks and Robinson will not have the opportunity to make their debut for the Sixers on Thursday. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the earliest the two can join the team is on Friday. And apparently, they are expected to.

On Friday, the Sixers will return home after a four-game road stretch. While the final game hasn't been played yet, there's a chance the Sixers could get swept with four-straight losses if they fail to beat Milwaukee on Thursday night.

When they face the Memphis Grizzlies during the back to back, the Sixers would be fortunate to have their newly acquired veterans on the court.

As their bench struggles to produce consistently, Burks and Robinson should show some notable results when they get on the court for the Sixers. It might take them some time to get acquainted and build up their minutes on the team, but the sooner they get out there, the better off the Sixers will be moving forward.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

