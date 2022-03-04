When Will DeAndre Jordan Officially Join the Sixers?

On Thursday evening, former Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan officially cleared waivers. As expected, the Philadelphia 76ers swooped up the veteran.

A few hours after Jordan became a free agent officially, the Sixers announced the signing of Jordan. While the terms of his new deal in Philadelphia were not disclosed as it is against team policy, Jordan will be with the Sixers for the remainder of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Now, the question is: When will Jordan officially join the Sixers?

Philadelphia is set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. It marks the first game since the Jordan acquisition. As expected, Jordan will not be on the court with the 76ers when they face Cleveland.

According to the Sixers' injury report, Jordan is listed as "not with the team." According to Ky Carlin of USA Today's Sixers Wire, Jordan is expected to join the 76ers when they are on the road against the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Whether he will suit up and play in Saturday's game or not is currently unclear.

With Jordan out on Friday, and Willie Cauley-Stein released from his ten-day deal early, the 76ers recalled the rookie center Charles Bassey from the team's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Since Jordan is out and Cauley-Stein is no longer with the organization, the Sixers will have to choose between Bassey, Paul Millsap, and Paul Reed to play backup for Joel Embiid on Friday night. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers could either select one from the three to utilize or roll with a committee of bigs temporarily.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.