Where Will Philadelphia 76ers Pick in 2022 NBA Draft?

On Tuesday night, the NBA held its annual NBA Draft Lottery. Not too long before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics tipped off, 14 NBA team representatives met for the official lottery selection.

After everything was finalized, the Orlando Magic won the lottery this season and garnered the No. 1 pick. With the lottery completed, the 2022 NBA Draft order is officially set.

This season, the Philadelphia 76ers don't have much to work with when it comes to the draft. As a team that's sold picks rather than bought them lately, the Sixers are in more of a win-now situation. Therefore, they have a focus on acquiring players that can contribute right away.

However, there is a chance the Sixers could make a selection on draft day next month. It all depends on what the Brooklyn Nets decide to do with their pick.

How Can the Sixers Get a Pick?

Currently, the Sixers technically own the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. But it's on the Brooklyn Nets to decide whether they want it or not. 

When the Sixers and the Nets struck a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline this past season, which swapped stars, Ben Simmons and James Harden, the Sixers sent several players and picks Brooklyn's way.

One of the picks the Sixers sent was their 2022 first-rounder. However, Brooklyn has until early June to decide whether they want to convey the pick or not.

If the Nets decide they won't take on the pick, then the Sixers will officially own a first-round selection in 2022. If Brooklyn does keep the pick, then the Sixers aren't expected to make any selections as of now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

