Why Sixers Chose Montrezl Harrell Over Paul Reed vs. Celtics

As the Philadelphia 76ers approached the 2022 preseason, it seemed they would enter the year with Paul Reed and Charles Bassey as the backups behind Joel Embiid. However, the sudden availability of Montrezl Harrell led the Sixers to bring in the former Sixth Man of the Year.

Considering Harrell is a proven veteran backup that played for Daryl Morey’s team in Houston and Doc Rivers’ squad in Los Angeles, it only made sense he would come to the Sixers to compete for the backup five position.

At that point, it was assumed Harrell would win the backup center position by default, but Doc Rivers promised a fair battle for minutes behind Embiid. In the Sixers’ first preseason matchup against Brooklyn, Reed got the start over Harrell in the absence of Embiid.

In the second preseason matchup against Cleveland, Reed got the nod to check in first before Harrell after Embiid came off the floor. The following two games were a different situation. In an attempt to try out a small-ball lineup, Rivers started PJ Tucker at center against the Cavaliers and had Harrell check off the bench first.

Then in the preseason finale, when Embiid returned to the starting lineup, Harrell played the backup center minutes deep into the second half before Reed checked in for the first time.

Rivers made it clear that no matter who would technically win the backup center spot between Reed and Harrell, the other player would have a role at times throughout the regular season. On Tuesday, it was revealed Harrell would get the nod to play behind Embiid against the Boston Celtics.

After the game, Rivers explained why Harrell checked in for nearly 11 minutes in Boston while Reed remained on the bench.

“I thought Montrezl earned it,” said Rivers. “I thought Trez played well in the preseason. We liked the matchup tonight because they go small.”

Harrell was one of Philadelphia’s most notable standouts in the preseason, but he stood out for the wrong reasons on Tuesday in the regular season opener. Harrell went 1-3 from the field for two points in a little over ten minutes on the floor. He turned the ball over once and committed three fouls.

“Trez usually has a great effect,” Rivers finished. “Trez has to play better.”

Harrell was just one of several players who struggled to help the 76ers on Tuesday night in Boston. Overall, the Sixers’ team struggles didn’t do them any favors as they fell short 126-117.

While the backup center spot will constantly be under a microscope after the post-Andre Drummond minutes behind Embiid last season, it’s way too early for Rivers to reverse his decision to have Harrell come off the bench over Reed.

