Why Sixers Should Re-Sign Georges Niang

At the end of the season, Georges Niang's contract with the Philadelphia 76ers will be up, should they run it back with the sharpshooter?

The Philadelphia 76ers' bench has the tenth-highest Net Rating (0.6) in the NBA, which sees them tied with the Brooklyn Nets.

One reason for this is due to the efforts of Georges Niang, who is in the expiring year of his contract, however, he isn't letting this slow him down.

Across the first 35 games of the season, Niang is on track to finish the season with a career-high in points per game, averaging 9.5 points, but this doesn't tell the full story of what the former-Iowa State sharpshooter brings to the table.

The biggest part of Niang's game is his lethal three-point shot, it always has been, as the 29-year-old has not finished a season with a three-point percentage below 40 percent since 2018.

This season is no different with Niang shooting 41 percent from deep so far, but his biggest asset to Philadelphia's success so far this season has been his shooting in clutch time.

When the difference in score is less than or equal to five points, Niang is shooting an impeccable 47 percent from downtown, and an even higher 49 percent from two-point land.

Clutch-time shooting isn't the only thing that Niang does for his team on the court as he has been a spark of energy for Doc Rivers' squad.

The most notable instance of this was when the undermanned Sixers took down the healthy Brooklyn Nets, in November, a game in which Niang was seen getting chippy with both Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.

With Niang showing no sure signs of slowing down, it would be a mistake for Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia front office to not sign the 29-year-old at the end of the season, with the depth that he brings to the squad, not being in great supply for his salary.

