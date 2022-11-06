Will 76ers’ James Harden-Less Starting Five Stay the Same?

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers lost their ten-time All-Star starting guard James Harden to a tendon strain. For the time being, Harden will be out of the mix and won’t be re-evaluated again until two weeks, according to a team official.

Considering a re-evaluation doesn’t equal a possible return, previous reports have indicated that Harden is looking at a possible month-long absence, leaving the Sixers to make some key adjustments as the team continues to figure out who they are.

On Friday night, the Sixers hosted the New York Knicks for their first game without Harden this year. Unfortunately, the team was totally All-Star-less, as Joel Embiid was ruled out as well. With Embiid still battling the flu, the big man was a game-time decision on Friday and was eventually ruled out.

Without Embiid, the Sixers typically shift PJ Tucker to the starting five spot as they elect to go small in his absence. Against the Knicks, Doc Rivers offered Montrezl Harrell the start, keeping Tucker where he’s at in the four spot.

Meanwhile, the veteran guard De’Anthony Melton received a promotion to the starting lineup once again. When Harden was in, and Embiid was out in the past, Melton would typically collect the start. That was the case against the Knicks on Friday, and it might happen frequently moving forward.

However, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers isn’t sure that the temporary starting five he rolls out on game nights will be the same every time. Before Friday’s game, Rivers acknowledged that Melton will certainly get a lot of looks in the starting lineup — but keeping it the same throughout Harden’s absence might not happen.

“I don’t know if it’ll stay the same,” Rivers said regarding the lineup. “I think that’s something we’re gonna have, our big lineup, we’re gonna go smaller at times. Honestly, we were thinking about doing that anyway, but now it’s almost a necessity.”

Guys like Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and a healthy Embiid will remain starters no matter what. Tucker will more than likely keep his spot in the starting five as well, although coming off the bench could be an option.

The chances of Melton remaining the temporary starter in Harden’s absence are high for the most part, but Rivers isn’t ready to declare Friday’s starting lineup with Embiid included as the permanent starting five as long as Harden’s out quite yet.

