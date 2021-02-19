NewsSI.COM
Search

Will Sixers Star Ben Simmons Play vs. Bulls?

Ben Simmons is on pace to play against the Bulls.
Author:
Publish date:

Earlier this week, Philadelphia 76ers star guard Ben Simmons had the best game of his career on the offensive side of the ball. As he accounted for 42 points in the loss against the Utah Jazz, Sixers fans were excited to see how the two-time All-Star would follow up on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

Unfortunately, Simmons wasn't able to participate in the win over Houston. A couple of hours before game time, Simmons was added to the team's injury report as he was dealing with an undisclosed illness.

Not too long after his addition to the injury report, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers addressed the media for his routine pregame press conference. When asked about Simmons, Rivers made it clear that the star guard's sickness is non-COVID-related. While he wasn't one-hundred percent sure of what Simmons was dealing with exactly, Rivers was under the impression that the veteran had a case of stomach flu. 

After being ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Simmons remained on the Sixers' injury report on Thursday night as he's still dealing with his illness. However, his status has been updated to probable.

While the probable status doesn't necessarily guarantee Simmons will be on the floor for the Sixers on Friday night, it is a good sign. If Simmons does get the green light to play, the 76ers will have their full starting lineup intact once again as they take on the Chicago Bulls at home for the first time this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

USATSI_12490170_168388689_lowres
News

Will Sixers Star Ben Simmons Play vs. Bulls?

USATSI_14053255_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Joel Embiid Reacts to Fourth-Straight All-Star Selection

USATSI_15414064_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers are Happy for Blue Coats Standout Paul Reed

USATSI_15539790_168388689_lowres
News

Kings' Richaun Holmes Calls Sixers Fans 'Ruthless'

USATSI_15589164_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Jokes That He's Gunning for Ben Simmons' Position

USATSI_15511239_168388689_lowres
News

What We Know About Ben Simmons' Sudden Absence vs. Rockets

USATSI_15579558_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Wants an NBA 2K21 Ratings Update

USATSI_15476656_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Doc Rivers Jokes About Reporters' Backgrounds on Zoom