Bradley Beal Set to Return vs. Sixers on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to pick up their third-straight victory when they take the court on Monday afternoon. After taking down the Boston Celtics on Friday and completing the back-to-back with a win against the Miami Heat on Saturday, the Sixers will continue their schedule with a matchup against the Washington Wizards.

For the Sixers, they'll miss a few key players on Monday, starting with the backup guard Shake Milton. After suffering a back contusion a few weeks ago, Milton's missed the six last games for the 76ers. As he's been ruled out as early as Sunday, Milton's absence on Monday will make it seven in a row.

In addition, the Sixers will also be without the veteran wings Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle. Green, who suffered a hip injury last Wednesday, will miss his third-straight game on Monday. Meanwhile, Thybulle will miss his second straight as he's been diagnosed with a sprained shoulder.

Similar to the Sixers, the Washington Wizards have been dealing with some key absences, but they've gotten much healthier lately. One of their most notable absences as of late was their star guard, Bradley Beal.

Ahead of Washington's January 11 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Beal was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol for the second time this season. A few weeks prior, Beal missed three-straight games for the Wizards, which included their first matchup against the Sixers.

Although Beal returned to action on December 30 after missing a handful of games, he went out once again and missed the last three games for Washington after playing in six-straight games for the Wizards after returning the first time.

Going into Monday's matchup against Philadelphia, Beal was cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocol. While he was listed as questionable for the matchup, Beal was cleared by the Wizards and will make his return against the Sixers.

