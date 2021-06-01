Bertans to Miss Rest of Series vs. Sixers With Calf Injury

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid wasn't the only notable player to go down on Monday night. Not too long after Embiid left the game with a sore knee, Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans exited the court with a calf injury.

After spending time back in the locker room, the Wizards eventually ruled Bertans out for the remainder of the game. He left after checking in for 23 minutes. During his limited time on the court, Bertans contributed to 15 points and four rebounds.

Fortunately for the Wizards, they made it out of the Game 4 matchup with a victory as they faced elimination. Despite winning Monday's game, Washington is still dealing with a notable loss as Bertans won't continue the series with his teammates.

Following a practice session on Tuesday, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks addressed the media, discussing his starting forward's status. Although Brooks wanted to remain optimistic, he was transparent about the situation.

"DB is getting an MRI now," Brooks revealed on Tuesday afternoon. "I think he should be almost done. Like I said last night -- hope for the best. We'll know more shortly. It doesn't look great, but like I said, we'll hope for the best."

Not too long after Brooks wrapped up his media availability, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Bertans' results. As Brooks expected, they weren't great.

Per Wojnarowski's report, Bertans is dealing with a Grade 2 calf strain. His recovery is expected to take four to six weeks. With that being the case, Bertans is guaranteed to miss the remainder of the first-round series between the Wizards and the Sixers.

