Russell Westbrook Cleared to Play in Game 4 vs. Sixers

Washington Wizards star veteran Russell Westbrook has been cleared to play in Game 4 on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers after being listed as questionable on the team's injury report on Sunday night.

Westbrook's injury issues started last week during Washington's Game 2 matchup against the Sixers. In the second half, as the Wizards trailed, Westbrook rolled his ankle and left the court with assistance from his team's medical staff.

After returning to the visitor's locker room last Wednesday, the Wizards ruled Westbrook out for the remainder of the matchup due to a sprained right ankle. Two days later, the Wizards returned to practice, and Westbrook wasn't a participant, according to his head coach, Scott Brooks.

Heading into Saturday night's Game 3 matchup at the Capital One Arena in D.C., the Wizards listed Westbrook as questionable on the injury report. After going through pregame warmups, Westbrook received the green light to play in Game 3.

The veteran guard had a solid outing against the Sixers this past Saturday as he collected a triple-double. However, his contributions weren't enough to help the Wizards secure their first playoff win against the Sixers as Philly took a 3-0 lead after a dominant victory.

Now, the Wizards face elimination in Game 4 on Monday. Once again, Westbrook was listed as questionable leading up to the game. On Sunday afternoon, Scott Brooks discussed how Westbrook felt following Game 3.

"He's not bad," Brooks said. "I spent some time with him a few minutes ago. He feels good. I know him. He's not going to tell me any different. Like I said many times, he's as tough as they come, and he knows what's at stake. He wants to keep playing and competing and fighting for his teammates."

Before Monday night's game, Brooks mentioned that Westbrook was once again a game-time decision while noting that the veteran star is "trending in the right direction." Fortunately for Washington, he's able to play in their do-or-die matchup.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.