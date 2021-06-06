Triple H Joins Joel Embiid in Sixers' Pregame Ceremony

Joel Embiid's signature celebration became a growing topic of conversation in the first round of the playoffs. The All-Star center paid homage to a pair of WWE legends with his air thrusting.

Embiid cited that the celebration came from Triple H and Shawn Michaels, his favorite wrestles. Their hip thrusting was the calling card of their faction 'Degeneration X.'

Both wrestlers reached out to Embiid via Twitter to pay their respects.

Heading into Sunday's game one between the Sixers and Hawks, excitement swirled around Embiid, with him being a game-time decision. Not only would he make his return to the lineup, but made a statement pregame.

Ringing the bell pregame has become a staple of Sixers' home games. With the playoffs in full swing, the guests who partake in the festivities only get bigger.

The Sixers needed someone for round two that was going to send the Wells Fargo Center into an eruption. They couldn't have picked a better pregame bell ringer.

Triple H and Joel Embiid rung the bell together to kick off round two. They did so in custom Sixers/DX collab shirts. The WWE Hall of Famer rung the bell with his patented sledgehammer.

Many fans begged for something like this when Triple H reached out to Embiid on social media. The Sixers delivered for game one. As the two made their way out, the home crowd delivered with their energy and excitement.

The Sixers made the most of their opportunity to set the tone for the start of the second round. Now, the Sixers hope to ride the momentum and start their series off in the win column.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.