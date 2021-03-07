Zach LaVine, James Harden React to Embiid, Simmons' All-Star Game Absence

Philadelphia 76ers stars Ben Simmons, and Joel Embiid had every intention of playing in the 2021 NBA All-Star game. Embiid, who was initially hesitant to commit, admitted on Wednesday that he didn't want to take the opportunity to play in his fourth-straight All-Star game for granted.

"Like I said before, you can never take those occasions for granted," Embiid said on Wednesday night. "It's a great feeling to be part of the best players in the world. I'm just looking to go out there, stay safe, and have fun playing the best game in basketball."

Meanwhile, Simmons never hesitated to commit to playing in the big game. "I have to [play] I got selected," Simmons said with a laugh in late February. "The NBA is going to make it very safe for us, and they're not gonna put us at risk. This is my job, man. I love what I do, and I'm going to be there."

Both Embiid and Simmons flew to Atlanta on Saturday, intending to participate in Sunday's festivities, but news from back home put them at risk of missing the game. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, a mutual acquaintance of Embiid and Simmons tested positive for COVID-19.

Considering both Embiid and Simmons recently made contact with this person, the NBA has decided to rule out the two Sixers stars on Sunday morning. “[That's] extremely unfortunate," said Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

“From what I’ve heard, they did everything right. I think they had close contact with their barber, and the barber was getting tested daily. It’s not like they were trying to hide it or they were doing something wrong. They did everything right, and they still [were]in the wrong place at the wrong time. Extremely unfortunate and sad, but I think, with the time that we live in right now, you can’t be too safe.”

Before the All-Star game was set this season, the NBA initially planned just to announce the players who have earned the honors and move on without playing a game. But after some planning, the NBA decided they could put together a small event in Atlanta, which many notable players weren't exactly thrilled about.

“I think, just in general, this All-Star Game is kind of forced and just thrown upon us," said Brooklyn Nets star James Harden. While Harden intends to play, he brings up a valid point.

The players didn't have much of a choice on the matter, and many believed putting together a meaningless event and risking further cases of COVID-19 and contact tracing isn't necessary. Now that two players are entered into the protocol on the day of the event, the NBA certainly has a tough situation on their hands.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.