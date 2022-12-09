Game day preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading on the road again for a two-game trip. The Bucks will first visit the Dallas Mavericks with a chance to sweep them in the season series. Luka Doncic and the Mavs have already lost once to Milwaukee earlier in the year, and they will be keen on getting their payback. But with Giannis Antetokounmpo on a historic stretch and the Bucks at nearly full strength, the task is easier said than done.

Preview

Milwaukee is on a three-game winning streak and coming off a comfortable victory over the Sacramento Kings. The Kings gave it their all and nearly came close, but once the Bucks flipped a switch, it was over. Now they have the Mavs in front of them as they look to close the gap to the Celtics in the battle for the #1 seed in the East.

The biggest worry for the Mavs has to be Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been on a different level in the last eight games. He has scored 30 or more points in each of those games, all while being incredibly efficient. Giannis is shooting more than 60% from the field, and his free-throw shooting is improving game by game.

Khris Middleton is back for the Bucks, and he is slowly showing his value. Even though he is shooting a lower percentage, he is still proving that he is an excellent creator on the offensive side of the ball, as he notched up 18 assists in his first 3 games of the season. His presence makes the Bucks an elite offensive unit.

On the other hand, the Mavs have had a mini-revival ever since they faced the Bucks. They have won four of their last five games and are currently on a three-game winning streak. Luka is having a great season, and he is coming off a triple-double against the Denver Nuggets. He is averaging 32.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 8.7 APG on 50.3% shooting, presenting his strong case for the MVP award.

The key to the game will most likely be the supporting casts of both superstars stepping up. Giannis has incredible guys like Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez behind him, doing work consistently. Luka is definitely at a disadvantage when it comes to that factor, but on every given night, guys like Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood, or even Spencer Dinwiddie can go off and make the Mavs a tough team to beat.

Injury Report

Wesley Matthews and Joe Ingles have been listed out for the game against the Mavs.

On the other side, McKinley Wright IV is listed out for the Mavericks.