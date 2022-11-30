Game day preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been on a roll in the last couple of games. They finished off their home stand on the back of two dominant victories, and they now head to a short trip to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks. The Bucks have already faced the Knicks this season, and they were able to secure a dominant victory over them.

Milwaukee will be keen to build another winning streak and get back to the top of the Eastern Conference once again.

Preview

The Bucks are coming off the back of a spectacular performance against the Dallas Mavericks. Milwaukee put on a show on both sides of the floor and never trailed in the entire game. They were able to limit Luka Doncic's impact and responded back every time the Mavs went on a run. The Bucks are 3-1 in their last four games and getting back into their groove after a few surprising defeats.

One of the key reasons for Milwaukee's run has been Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak has been on a tear in the last week, and he was rightfully awarded the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He has averaged 35.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG, and 5.8 APG on over 60% shooting from the field in that period, standing out above everyone else in the league, showing he has recovered from his rough patch and knee injury.

The Bucks have had two great shooting nights in the last two games, especially from three-point range. One of their main concerns at the start of the season has been their shooting percentage, but the shots have been dropping at a high rate in the last two games. If the Bucks stay hot form from deep, it will be a huge boost for them.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have had a decent start to the season. After 21 games, they have a 10-11 record, as they are currently sitting in the 10th seed. New York will have the odds stacked against them, but they will be banking on their home crowd to come through and lift them up to a big win in the 'Mecca of Basketball'.

Injury Report

The Bucks will a few players out when they face the Knicks. Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles are still yet to make their season debut and they are still recovering. Serge Ibaka and rookie MarJon Beauchamp are also set to miss the game against the Knicks.

On the other side, the New York Knicks will have their squad at full strength tonight.