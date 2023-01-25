GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Denver Nuggets in a battle of MVP candidates

A tough challenge awaits the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks as they take on the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets.

A colossal match-up takes place at the Fiserv Forum as the Milwaukee Bucks host the formidable Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Game preview

The match will pit two former MVPs with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic facing off for the first time this season. The two big men are the catalysts of their respective teams' early success this season.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring (30.9 PPG) and rebounding (11.9 RPG), powering the Bucks to a 30-17 start. Milwaukee currently sits at the third spot in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Boston Celtics (35-14) and the Philadelphia 76ers (30-16).

The Greek Freak returned from a five-game absence on Monday night, turning in a monster 29-point, 12-rebound, four-assist performance leading the Bucks to a 150-130 defeat of the Detroit Pistons.

On the same night, Milwaukee also welcomed the return of Khris Middleton, who played for the first time in 19 games and tallied eight points, four assists, and two rebounds in 15 minutes of play.

On Denver's side, Jokic returned from a two-game absence caused by a hamstring injury and led the Nuggets to a pulsating 99-98 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

The Joker notched his 15th triple-double of the season in the win, tallying 25 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists, including the game-winning basket.

Jokic is doing almost everything for the Nuggets, as he is averaging a team-best 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 9.9 assists a game.

Jokic's near triple-double average has propelled the Nuggets to the second-best record in the NBA right now, with 34 wins and 14 losses. Only the Celtics have a better slate than Denver at 35-14.

Injury report

Bobby Portis Jr. (knee) and Serge Ibaka (personal) are out for the Bucks, while MarJon Beauchamp is listed day-to-day.

Michael Porter Jr. and Bones Hyland are both day-to-day for the Nuggets.